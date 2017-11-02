Thunder Bay's poverty reduction strategy will release its 2016 annual report on November 2, a document that both highlights the progress that has been made, and the work that still needs to be done, in the ongoing effort to eradicate poverty in Thunder Bay and the region.

"It's really kind of an overview of poverty in Thunder Bay, and Northern Ontario," said Bonnie Krysowaty, a social researcher at the Lakehead Social Planning Council, and author of the report.

"What our demographic looks like, what our priority populations are, what health effects are happening because of poverty."

Krysowaty said there are a number of poverty-related issues in Thunder Bay, including shelters that are full year-round, and poverty rates that are rising among the city's Indigenous population, youth and women.

"One thing we continue to advocate for is for more streamlined, and more thoughtful, funding for initiatives that take place federally, provincially, locally and in the Indigenous community, as well," she said.

"What we're seeing is bits and pieces funded here and there, so a successful program might be running for a couple of years, and then all of a sudden it ends."

National poverty-reduction strategy needed

"That can be more detrimental in the long run than actually not even having had the program in the first place."

Canada needs a national poverty reduction strategy as well, Krysowaty said.

"We are the only G8 country in the entire world that doesn't have a national poverty reduction strategy," she said. "It would include a national measure of poverty — how do we measure poverty? What, actually, does poverty mean in Canada?"

"Then, we would see some initiatives that were funded federally."

The poverty reduction strategy saw some successes in 2016, Krysowaty said. For example, they successfully lobbied for the passage of Bill 148, which includes a minimum wage hike and is expected to pass this fall.

"Some of the other things that we've advocated for have been an increase to social assistance," she said. "We've worked very hard at figuring out what our living wage in Thunder Bay is, and will be starting our living wage campaign with employers in the New Year."

The report will be available sometime Thursday on the Lakehead Social Planning Council website.