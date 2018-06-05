Thunder Bay group highlights anti-poverty platforms ahead of Ontario election

A Thunder Bay group put Ontario political parties' anti-poverty platforms in the spotlight on Monday.

Poverty Free Thunder Bay held an event at Connaught Park on the city's north side, aimed at raising awareness of poverty and related-issues in Thunder Bay, and what Ontario's political parties plan do to about them.

"It's based on the platforms," said Sara Williamson of Poverty Free Thunder Bay. "It is a big need that the poverty in the city be addressed."

"We cannot advance as a community without making that a big number one," she said.

Williamson said Poverty Free Thunder Bay contacted candidates running in the region in the upcoming provincial election, seeking their positions on some key poverty-related issues, including affordable housing, income security reform, raising social assistance rates, and children and youth poverty issues.

People who attended Monday's event were able to see the responses, and vote on which one they liked best (overall, the NDP platform received the most votes).

Monday's event also provided information about where and how to vote in the upcoming provincial election, which will take place Thursday.