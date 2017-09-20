Porter Airlines says a newly-announced crew base in Thunder Bay will create about 40 pilot and crew jobs in the northern Ontario city.

Porter announced this week that it will be establishing the base in the city. It's scheduled to open in January 2018.

The base means Porter will have a number of staff based in Thunder Bay, whose schedules will start and stop in the city.

The airline said the new base is the first of its kind in northern Ontario for any large, commercially-scheduled airline.

Several daily flights to Toronto

"Thunder Bay is a significant northern Ontario centre that is very important to Porter's network," Robert Deluce, Porter president and CEO, said in a media release. "The ability to base crew there allows us to hire people who value their northern connections and also want an opportunity to fly larger aircraft to more locations."

Porter began its Thunder Bay operation in 2008, and currently operates several daily flights from Thunder Bay to Toronto.

Porter also operates crew bases in Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax.