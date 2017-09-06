Thunder Bay's port continues to see strong shipping numbers this year, with overall cargo shipments up 17 per cent over 2016 as of August 31.

According to the Thunder Bay Port Authority, August saw shipments rise slightly above the 10-year average for the month, coming in at 750,000 metric tonnes and buoyed by strong potash and coal volumes.

"We're part of a four-year trend here that we're looking at," port authority CEO Tim Heney said. "So grain has increased dramatically after the wheat board change in 2012 and it seems to be holding that change to this point."

Grain saw a slight dip in August, the port authority said, but grain numbers are still about 10 per cent higher than those of 2016 as of August 31.

The grain numbers are expected to increase in September, as well, as the Prairie grain harvest begins making its way into the transportation system, the port authority said.