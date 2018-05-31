Workers at the Port Arthur Health Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont. are continuing to strike as the employer has "again declined to meet during the dates recommended by a senior mediator at the Ontario Labour Relations Board" with no explanation given, according to a written statement from Unifor.

Port Arthur Health Centre strike: employer refusing mediated talks, union alleges

"We would do whatever we had to to sit down if the mediator would send a senior officer up to try to see if we can't get things going," Unifor's Health Care Director, Andy Savela, told CBC News. "We'll make it happen because if we're not talking with each other, we're obviously not going to get this dispute resolved."

He said even if they can't come to an agreement right away, it would be beneficial to sit down and talk in order to "figure out what the road blocks are."

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the union believes that the Port Arthur Health Centre's refusal for mediated talks will extend the disruption to the health services that members in the community rely on.

"The strike impacts not only our jobs and the future success of the Centre, but also the care of patients," president of Local 229, Kari Jefford, stated. "The employer's refusal to even meet is disappointing for the workers."

The strike at the clinic began on April 9 and Savela said this is the end of their seventh week on the picket line..

"At some point the parties have to get together," Savela explained. "Obviously if we are not even willing to meet, that only means that the strike is going to be ongoing and we don't think that, at the end of the day, that's helpful."

He said they've continued to extend their willingness for a mediated talk with the employer several times, however at this point, the clinic's staff "are willing to be out there until they get a decent settlement from the employer."