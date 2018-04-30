Port Arthur Health Clinic workers reject 'final' offer

Workers at the Port Arthur Health Centre will remain on strike as union members rejected the 'final offer' from their employer.

Unifor members rejected the offer by 94 percent. 65 employees are represented by the union at the health centre.

"It is disheartening that this employer, the Port Arthur Health Centre, thinks that women workers, some of whom have been at the Centre for decades, are not worthy of decent wages and job security, " President of Unifor Local 229, Kari Jefford said in a media statement.

The employees have been without a collective agreement since the end of last year and have been on strike for four weeks.

Better working conditions, better wages and job security are some of the key issues, according to the union.

According to Friday's statement, two thirds of the women working at the centre are casual workers, meaning they have no guaranteed hours of work from week to week.

"The workers at Port Arthur Health Centre are standing together to gain respect and dignity and Unifor is committed to ensuring they get it," said Andy Savela, the director of health care at Unifor.

"This is about decent work for women and it's about recognizing the value of the work these women do."