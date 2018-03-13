Unifor Local 229 says its members will meet with a conciliator Wednesday to try to reach a deal that would prevent a strike at the Port Arthur Health Centre.

The union represents approximately 65 employees of the health centre who work as medical aides, appointment secretaries, and medical records department staff.

Their collective agreement expired at the end of last year, and union members voted in favour of strike action Jan. 10.

Negotiations have not gone well so far, Local 229 president Kari Jefford said in a statement.

Key issues include job security and compensation, Jefford told CBC in January.

If no agreement is reached, the union said it will ask for a no board report, which is the last step required to be in a legal strike position.

"This will obviously have a major impact on the operations of the Port Arthur Health Centre and its patients; as such we are hopeful we get a deal," Jefford said.