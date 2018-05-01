Some Port Arthur Health Centre patients facing slow service during strike

Some patients of the Port Arthur Health Centre say they're waiting longer for service, now that the union representing some of the staff is on strike.

Members of Unifor Local 229 walked off the job Apr. 9 citing concerns over wages and job security.

The union represents 65 staff members at the clinic, including appointment secretaries, medical aides and medical records staff.

All of them are women.

On Friday, the workers voted 94 per cent in favour of rejecting what their employer called its final offer.

Approximately 65 workers at the Port Arthur Health Clinic issued a strike for Monday, April 9 after their last collective agreement expired at the end of 2017. Officials from Unifor Local 229 said precarious work contracts and wages are some of the key issues up for negotiation. (Gord Ellis / CBC) "It's very slow," Fay Monahan said of her recent visit to her doctor. "You have to be patient, which is fine. And I have to come back again tomorrow, because he couldn't do it all today. ... He's doing it all himself."

Travis Kragg found the check-in speed at the clinic a bit slower than usual but "other than that everything was kind of on par," he said.

"I believe everybody has a right to fight for what they need," he added. "It's just kind of a pain in the butt sometimes for other people right? Working man.Got to slip in [and] get something done and got to get out. [If] it takes longer, it's kind of a pain in the butt," he said.

Monahan has been retired for a year now, but she was previously a union member, she said, so crossing the picket line to go see her doctor was "really hard."

"They have the right to strike.They deserve benefits.They deserve to be rolled over into full-time instead of contract people," she added.

Picketers are not trying to stop people from accessing the clinic, said Lori Salmi, the union's unit chair at the Port Arthur Health Centre.

Union asking patients to talk to their doctors

"Medical care is not something that you can put off in most cases," she said.

"Once we do go back, we do have to deal with these people, so we're staying respectful with regards to dealing with them, but we are asking that they talk to their doctor as to what is being done in order to get us back inside and working."

Monahan didn't get a chance to speak to her specialist, she said, because "he was in and out of the room" during her appointment, but she plans to speak to her family doctor at her next appointment.

"My family doctor ... doesn't have the patience for this. She figures [the workers are] well paid and well taken care of, and I don't agree with her," she said.

Two thirds of the women working at the centre are casual workers, according to the union, meaning they have no guaranteed hours of work from week to week. Wages are so low, the union said, that nearly 65 per cent of the employees will see an increase when the minimum wage goes up in January.

Not all of the patients CBC spoke to found the service at the clinic slower than usual.

"We went through really quickly," Bonnie Ballelonga told CBC. "I was sent downstairs, was called in shortly after I got in there and left quicker than I ever did before."

"I think it's because I told them that LIFT was coming back to get me," she said laughing.