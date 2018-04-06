Port Arthur Clinic workers set to strike next week

Workers at the Port Arthur Health Centre are going on strike next week, their union says.

The about 65 employees — all members of Unifor Local 229 — have issued a strike notice for 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 9.

In a media released, the union said no progress has been made on key issues, such as precarious work and wages.

Wages, the union said, are so low that nearly 65 per cent of the employees will see an increase when the minimum wage goes up in January.

The affected workers do a number of jobs at the clinic, including appointment secretaries, medical aides and in medical records. the union said.

"In consulting with our members, we wanted to give some advance notice to the patients of the clinic that there will be a strike on Monday, so they can plan accordingly," said Kari Jefford, Local 229 president.

The last collective agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2017.