A unique residency program hopes to shine a light on a new crop of artists this summer.

The Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior's (CLLS) Porphyry Island Artist-in-Residence program is now accepting applications. At least four successful artists will spend two weeks on the island, located on Lake Superior, this summer, said Paul Capon, the group's chairman.

"We provide food, accommodation," Capon said. "We just ask they produce a work that will remain with us, that will remain with us, which we can use for fundraising and/or public displays."

'Incredible views'

Porphyry Island is located on Lake Superior, east of Silver Islet, just south of Edward Island at the edge of Black Bay.

The island contains a lighthouse, Capon said, and offers "incredible views of Lake Superior and the Sleeping Giant. Uniquely, you see the Sleeping Giant in reverse from this lighthouse, and it's quite extraordinary."

Photographer Donny Wabasse spent 14 weeks on Porphyry Island last summer.

"It was the first time I ever got to see the island through my work," he said. "It disconnects you from media. Power, electricity, everything."

"With that, things present themselves to you more. You're more focused on the landscape versus your phone, or anything like that."

Lois Nuttall, who's also a photographer, participated in the artist-in-residency in 2016 (the program was only a week long then), and has been back to the island as a volunteer and on private excursions.

"Right in front of the lighthouse is the rocky headland, and when you get up high, in the tower, you can actually see the ... shelf that surrounds the island."

"So, fantastic opportunities for paintings, and all sorts of visual arts."

The residency program is open to artists in all mediums, Capon said.

Information on how to apply for the program is available on the CLLS website.