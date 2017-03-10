A Police Services Act hearing against a Thunder Bay officer whose firearm was stolen from his personal vehicle has been adjourned until May. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

A Police Services Act hearing against a Thunder Bay police officer whose police-issued firearm was stolen from his personal vehicle has begun.

During a brief proceeding at Thunder Bay police headquarters on Thursday, it was stated that Sgt. James Glena's Glock firearm was stolen in October 2015 from his personal vehicle while it was parked in his driveway.

Three magazines of ammunition were also taken. Glena was off-duty at the time of the theft.

The firearm and one of the magazines were turned in at a Thunder Bay attorney's office a few days after the theft. The remaining magazines have not been recovered.

During Thursday's proceeding the hearing was adjourned until May 3 to give the defense time to review disclosure and prepare its position.

The proceedings are being overseen by retired Thunder Bay deputy police chief Andy Hay, who was appointed by Chief J.P. Levesque.

Attorney Bob Edwards is prosecuting, and Glena is being represented by Robert Miller, a member of the Thunder Bay Police Association executive.

The Police Services Act hearing is going ahead following the conclusion of a criminal case against Glena.

An OPP investigation into the theft of the firearm by the OPP's Professional Standards Bureau led to charges of careless storage of a firearm and breach of firearms regulation against the officer.

Glena pleaded guilty in court in December. He received an absolute discharge.