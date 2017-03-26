Four people from Thunder Bay, Ont., have been charged after police seized about $60,000 worth of drugs, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The charges stem from a 16-month joint investigation with the Thunder Bay Police Service into drug trafficking around the city, OPP said in a news release on Friday.

Police said they seized approximately $60,000 worth of cocaine, marijuana, morphine and Percocet during the investigation, along with drug paraphernalia, $3,355 in cash and $1,875 in pre-paid Visa cards.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine. A 23-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.

A 43-year-old woman faces multiple charges including conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and possession of morphine and a 59-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The individuals were arrested on Friday, police said.