Thunder Bay police are searching for the driver of a black van that struck a 12-year-old cyclist on Friday. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Thunder Bay police are searching for the driver of a black van involved in a collision with a cyclist on the city's north side last week.

In a media release, police said the incident occurred at about 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 on Rockwood Avenue South.

A 12-year-old riding a mountain bike, wearing a green helmet was on his way home from school, travelling northbound on the west side of Rockwood Avenue, between John Street and Red River Road.

Van backed out of driveway

A black van backed out of a driveway on the west side of Rockwood, striking the youth. The van then proceeded north on Rockwood Avenue, turning onto Red River Road.

The youth sustained injuries to his leg and a concussion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police traffic department or Crime Stoppers.