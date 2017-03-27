The Thunder Bay Police Service is searching Fort William First Nation for 23-year-old Justin "Milky" Duncan.

Duncan was last seen on Nov. 22, 2016.

Foul play is suspect, police said in a news release.

The search began Monday morning, police said, adding they have received information that Justin may be in the area.

The Thunder Bay Police Emergency Task Unit, the Ontario Provincial Police Emergency Response Team, K9 and drone units are all being used in the search.

Anyone with information about Duncan's disappearance is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.

Police are thanking members of the public who have already called to provide information.