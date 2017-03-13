Thunder Bay Police have recovered most of the items stolen Sunday and Monday from the Little Mermaid clothing store on Victoria Avenue, police said in a news release.

Police delivered two large boxes of the merchandise to the store this afternoon, according to owner Doris Jorgensen.

"I stopped shaking and crying," she told CBC.

"I feel a lot safer, and cared for. The police really cared, and they knew what to do, and they should — the whole [of] Thunder Bay — feel much better," Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen hasn't yet had time to inspect the clothing for dirt or damage, she said, but added she is happy the goods are back in her store.

Her next step is to install a security system, she said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the two break-ins, the first of which took place Sunday morning just after 7:15 a.m.

The suspects smashed the front window and took four dresses from the store.

"We had a beautiful display of royal blue gowns and dresses [that] had been stolen, and there was glass all over the store — all over the front," Jorgensen said.

The second break-in happened Monday morning around 5 a.m.

"They had broken the side window and stolen quite a few gowns and jewelry and pants and gone out the back door — made a mess," Jorgensen said.

Video images provided by police show the suspects arriving in the area via the laneway east of the business and leaving by a similar route.

The suspects are described as wearing dark baggy clothing.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.

Thunder Bay Police video of suspects in Little Mermaid break and enters:

