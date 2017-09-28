A 15-year-old male has been charged with assaulting police and resisting arrest, stemming from an alleged incident outside a north-side store on Wednesday evening.

In a written release, Thunder Bay police said an officer was approached by a citizen outside of No Frills on Dawson Road shortly after 8 p.m. The officer was informed two males were fighting outside the nearby Wal-Mart.

Bystander assisted officer

The officer intervened in the fight, which involved the 15-year-old youth and a 54-year-old man, police said. The youth was reportedly uncooperative and lifted his fist as if he was going to punch the officer.

The accused was placed under arrest but continued to resist, police said, and a male bystander assisted the officer until more police arrived. During the incident, police reported the officer who initially intervened received minor injuries.

The youth continued to be belligerent and uncooperative while being handcuffed, police said.

The teen has was subsequently charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest and assault with a weapon. Police said he appeared in court Thursday morning and was released pending a future court date.