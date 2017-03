Provincial police continue to investigate Monday's collision on Highway 11/17 that sent two men to hospital with serious injuries and closed the road for over seven hours.

In a statement released today, Thunder Bay OPP said that their investigation determined an eastbound SUV struck a westbound tractor-trailer west of Finmark Road.

The male driver of the SUV and his passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The man driving the tractor-trailer was uninjured, police said.