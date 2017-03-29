Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed that the body of a woman found Saturday, March 25, near Dryden is that of Emily Brown.

A post mortem examination took place Wednesday at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto, police said in a news release.

They do not believe a criminal act lead to Brown's death, but they are continuing to investigate, they said.

Brown was reported missing March 18 from her community of Wabigoon Lake First Nation.

She was last seen in the City of Dryden.

OPP, Treaty Three Police and Dryden Police all conducted a search for Brown.

Members of the Bear Clan Patrol and community volunteers also took part.