A woman was taken to hospital on the weekend after police in Thunder Bay, Ont., rescued her from the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway.

Police said the incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, when officers responded to a report about a body floating in the water behind the Thunder Centre, near Fort William Road.

Two responding police officers spotted the body, about seven metres from the shoreline. A second individual was also seen splashing in the water closer to shore, according to a written release from police.

The second individual, a male, made it back to shore and told officers he was attempting to assist the female, who was unresponsive.

The two officers swam out to the woman, who regained consciousness and began resisting. The officers were able to convince her not to resist, and helped her back to the shore with the help of two other officers who arrived on the scene.

The woman was then taken to hospital by paramedics. No further details were immediately available.