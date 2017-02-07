Two people have been charged with weapons offences after police found improperly stored and loaded firearms — including one illegal firearm — at a home in Schreiber.

Provincial police said they were dispatched to a report of a break and enter, but upon their arrival at the house noticed the weapons.

After obtaining two warrants, police found a prohibited firearm, a prohibited device, as well as a handgun.

As a result, a 39 year old man and a 36 year old woman have both been arrested and face a number of firearms and firearm storage related charges.

The woman also faces one drug related charge.

Both have been remanded into custody while they await a bail hearing.