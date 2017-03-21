Ontario Provincial Police say they found the body of a man inside a car parked on a trail off Pass Lake Road East, in the community of Pass Lake, about 60 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, after receiving a call Monday about a suspicious vehicle.

In a statement released Tuesday, Thunder Bay OPP said the vehicle is a 1997 Acura registered to 33-year-old Grant Tiboni of Jacques Township, missing since September 2016.

Tiboni was last seen in the area of Silver Harbour Road in the Municipality of Shuniah on September 8, 2016.

The body of the man found in the car has not been identified yet, police said, and a post-mortem examination will take place at a later time.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Grant Tiboni to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477