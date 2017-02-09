A move by Thunder Bay's police chief to appoint his recently retired deputy chief to oversee a disciplinary hearing is highly unusual, according to an associate professor of criminology at the University of Ottawa.

Andy Hay retired as deputy chief of police on Dec. 31, 2016. In March, he'll run a disciplinary hearing for Sgt. Jim Glena who pleaded guilty in a criminal court on Dec. 19, 2016, to charges related to the theft of his police-issued handgun from his personal vehicle.

"In Canada, that's about as close a relationship as I've ever heard of" at a hearing for a violation of the Police Services Act," criminologist Michael Kempa told CBC News in an interview. "That is a really recent, working professional relationship."

The recent work history between Hay and Glena creates the risk — no matter how well-intentioned Hay may be — that he could be perceived as being biased, either for or against Glena, Kempa said.

Andy Hay, who retired as deputy police chief on Dec. 31, will oversee a disciplinary hearing for an officer he supervised in March. (CBC)

"The optics are all wrong," he said. "If the police really want the public to have confidence in what they're doing, they might want to avoid that type of close oversight relationship."

The results of Police Services Act hearings can range from a reprimand, to demotion or even dismissal.

Typically, a retired officer from another police service oversees the proceedings.

CBC News requested an interview with Police Chief J.P. Levesque to explain his choice of Hay for the role.

"The chief does not comment on Police Services Act proceedings," police spokesperson Chris Adams responded in an email. "[Hay] is qualified to be a hearing officer and it is within the chief's authority to appoint him as one in accordance with the Police Services Act."

Sgt. Jim Glena pleaded guilty to weapons charges in a criminal court in December, where he received an absolute discharge. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

While that is true, Kempa said the public is keen to see more independent police oversight.

Completely independent lawyers and adjudicators can be a drain on the public purse, Kempa added, but public expectations of unbiased proceedings for police officers remain high.

"So, for discipline hearings, the compromise is...let's at least make sure that we get police officers from other police services, overseeing each other," Kempa said.

The fact that Glena pleaded guilty to a firearms offense in a criminal court gives this hearing a heightened importance, for both the public and fellow police officers, he said.

"Within the police culture, leaving weapons in the car, is really, really frowned on," Kempa said. "That's almost one where it's expected that police officers are expected to know better."

The Police Services Act hearing for Glena is scheduled for March 9.