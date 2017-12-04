The trial for Thunder Bay, Ont. police chief J.P Levesque began on Monday morning with crown counsel, Jason Nicol calling their first witness.

The chief was charged with breach of trust and obstructing justice in May of 2017, in connection with an alleged disclosure of confidential information about Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs.

The charges are also intertwined with another high-profile person in Thunder Bay — lawyer Alexander (Sandy) Zaitzeff.

According to CBC's Jeff Walters crown counsel called Craig Loverin, a Canadian Forces reserve member, as their first witness.

He is at the Thunder Bay courthouse this morning with up to date information on what's happening inside:

Levesque told Hobbs “I don’t want to take a statement, I don’t want to caution you, but the OPP are investigating (this),...” #cbctb #tbay — @CBCTBay

Waruk says RCMP called Levesque to speak about why Hobbs kept calling. Call was made to Levesque Dec 22. #cbctb #tbay — @CBCTBay