Thunder Bay police say a man has been charged following a series of thefts in December.

The first incident reported to police involved the Dec. 3 theft of a Tim Hortons camp day donation box at a Memorial Avenue franchise, police said in a news release. The second incident involved a theft at Maltese Grocery on Dec. 19. The final incident was a robbery at a Mac's convenience store on New Year's Eve.

Officers located the 31-year-old male suspect on Jan. 5 in the area of Cornwall and Algoma streets, police said. He was arrested without incident around noon.

Police charged the man with robbery and two counts of theft under $5,000.

He appeared in court Saturday morning and has been remanded in custody, police said.

