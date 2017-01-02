Thunder Bay Police have arrested four people with ties to the Ottawa area over drug and weapons offences. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Three males and one female are facing drug- and weapons-related charges as the result of an investigation by the Thunder Bay Police criminal investigations branch.

In a release issued early Monday morning, police said two high-risk vehicle stops and a search of a north-side residence involving the Emergency Task Unit have resulted in the seizure of weapons, drugs and cash.

The weapons included four loaded handguns and two loaded shotguns, police said.

Few other details were available, but police said all four suspects have ties to the Ottawa area.

An update is expected later Monday.