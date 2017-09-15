Thunder Bay's police force saw more than 47,000 calls for service in 2016 according to the organization's annual report, the highest volume seen in at least five years.

However, the local force's clearance rate — the number of times police lay a charge — is above both the national and provincial average.

The report pegs the number of calls received over the year at 47,907. Of those, officers were dispatched to 42,592 of them. A police spokesperson said officers won't be sent in some situations, such as if someone calls to report a barking dog, as the call would be referred to city bylaw.

'A remarkable number'

The number of overall calls in 2016 was the highest it's been since 2012, the annual report states:

In 2015, police received a total of 43,153 calls for service

In 2014, 44,652 calls were received

In 2013, 45,178 calls were received

and in 2012, 46,786 calls were received by police.

"It's a remarkable number, once again," Thunder Bay police's director of communications Chris Adams said Thursday when asked about the 2016 call volume. "When we look at pure incidents ... we're always concerned when we see the bumps that we see in violent crime."

"We did see a slight drop in property crime last year, but once again, we still, overall, have a very high crime rate."

Eight homicides in 2016

Of the 2016 calls, 28,961 turned out to be non-reportable, which means it was a situation that was resolved without an officer needing to do a follow-up.

Adams used an example of a resident calling police after seeing a bear. Officers would attend and check the area, but if no bear was found, no follow-up report would be done, and the call would be classified as non-reportable.

"Non-reportable doesn't mean it didn't take human intervention of some sort, or an effort," Adams said.

The report highlights the type of crimes police responded to in 2016, as well.

There were eight homicides, about 1,190 assaults (including 103 sexual assaults, 760 assaults, 242 assaults with a weapon, and 28 aggravated assaults).

Violent crime 'unpredictable'

There were 16 sexual offences against children, and 29 cases of forcible confinement or kidnapping.

In total, police responded to 1,744 violent crimes in 2016, the report states.

"Unfortunately, a lot of this violent crime is very unpredictable and very difficult to deal with from just purely an enforcement standpoint," Adams said. "It really shows we still have a lot of work to do in this community."

Regarding property crimes, police responded to 583 break-and-enters and 21 thefts over $5,000.

There were also 1,933 thefts under $5,000, with 657 incidents of thefts from motor vehicles, and 634 cases of shoplifting.

They might be trying to steal food -Thunder Bay police spokesperson, Chris Adams

"You really have to tie that into .... people that are desperate," he said. "They might be trying to steal food."

"But, in other cases, it's stealing items that they think they can get some value or resale for," Adams said. "If you look at what happens in the case of some of the convenience store robberies that we've dealt with, you start tracing it back: Small amounts of money coming out of those, they're looking to really, typically, buy small amounts of drugs with that money."

In total, police responded to 4,059 property crimes in 2016, according to the report.

Finally, police dealt with 1,637 other Criminal Code offenses in 2016, which could include bail violations, escapes from custody, indecent exposure, trespassing or gaming and betting offenses.

High clearance rates

Police did press charges in many of the crimes reported in 2016, however; the local force's clearance rate was higher than both the provincial and national averages.

Overall, police cleared 47 per cent of calls, the force said in a release published on its website. The provincial clearance average is 41.7 per cent, and the national average is 38.5 per cent.

Thunder Bay police also cleared about 69 per cent of violent crimes in 2016, a number that's again higher than the national and provincial averages, which are about 62 per cent.

"It's an indication that our folks are doing a lot of really good work in trying to clear these cases," Adams said. "But we can't lose sight of the fact that there is still a high number of those cases, so the caseload per person is still pretty high."