The Thunder Bay Police Services Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to lobby city council and the Ontario government to appoint an Indigenous person to the board.

The police service is currently undergoing a systemic review by the province's civilian police watchdog after allegations of racism against Indigenous people.

A deputy grand chief with the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, representing 49 First Nations in the area, told the police services board on Tuesday that she has noticed improvements in the relationship between Thunder Bay police and First Nations people in the city.

"We both have to make efforts," said Anna Betty Achneepineskum, "and it is very encouraging that both parties are willing to step up and to move forward."

To continue that forward momentum, Achneepineskum said it's also important the Indigenous perspective be heard at the board table.

"It's very important to have this vote, to be recognized as a full member of the board, and in order for us to fully implement our voice at the table we need to have a vote," she said.

A seat on the Thunder Bay Police Services Board is expected to become vacant in the new year. Board members and Achneepineskum said they hope the position will be filled by an Indigenous nominee.

Board members are appointed by the municipality and the province.

While that process is underway, the board said it would welcome an Indigenous person to join the meetings as a resource person.

An inquest into the deaths of seven First Nations students who died while attending high school in Thunder Bay between 2000 and 2011 recommended in June that the police services board include Indigenous members.

Ontario's Police Services Act defines the role of police services boards in setting the overall objectives and priorities for the provision of police services, in consultation with the police chief.