Police say Armand George Cummings, charged with manslaughter in connection to an alleged homicide in Thunder Bay, has been arrested in Grassy Narrows.

In a release issued this morning, Thunder Bay police said Cummings was arrested by Treaty Three Police Tuesday.

Cummings was charged in September, 2016 with the death of Mannie "Josh" Spence. The 35-year-old's body was found near the intersection of Court and Wilson Streets in Thunder Bay.

Police issued a warrant for Cummings' arrest after he missed a court appearance in September.

Police say arrangements are being made to return Cummings to Thunder Bay.