Prime Minister Trudeau listens to concerns from Pikangikum First Nation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in northwestern Ontario Friday to meet the people of Pikangikum First Nation, hear their concerns and determine what the government can do to help.

"We see a lot of challenging things in the news from time to time about difficulties faced by people in this community," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a group of council members, "but I think one of the things that I've been excited about … is that there is a lot of work being done and a lot of good stories as well that we are working to build."

The prime minister met with Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and Pikangikum First Nation council soon after he landed on Friday, Jan. 19.

He is also scheduled to spend the afternoon with Eenchokay Birchstick School students, watch a demonstration of traditional fishing and unveil an official school plaque.

Following that meeting, Prime Minister Trudeau will also meet with the community elders to learn about their challenges and seek a solution to some of their concerns.