Air traffic controllers at Thunder Bay's airport were forced to intervene when an aircraft attempted to take off without clearance earlier this month.

According to Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB), the incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m. on March 9.

An aircraft operated by Jazz Aviation, which was bound for Toronto, was instructed to hold on runway 25, as a Wasaya aircraft was approaching runway 12 for a landing. Runway 25 intersects with runway 12.

However, air traffic controllers saw the Jazz aircraft beginning its takeoff roll, and immediately told the pilot to stop while the Wasaya plane landed.

The Jazz aircraft was then told to move off the runway and wait on a nearby taxiway, as a medevac flight was landing on runway 25.

A TSB representative said it's unclear why the Jazz pilot began taking off without clearance. An investigation into the incident has not yet taken place.

