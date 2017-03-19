Ontario Provincial Police say they've completed their investigation into the crash of a small plane 60 kilometres east of Marathon, Ont. — but the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is continuing to investigate.

Police were advised of the crash March 16 at around 12:40 p.m., according to an OPP news release.

It took place just before midnight on March 15.

The plane, described as a single-engine Cessna 172, was rented in Ann Arbor, Mich., police said, adding that the pilot of the aircraft was not located at the scene of the crash.

The University Of Michigan Police Department is investigating an associated missing person incident and can be contacted at 1-734-763-1131.

A University of Michigan Police Department public information officer, Diane Brown, told CBC the missing person is a male graduate student who rented a small aircraft on Wednesday morning at the Ann Arbor airport.