Ontario Provincial Police are assisting the Pikangikum Police Service in investigating a baby's death in Pikangikum First Nation.

On Jan. 31, Pikangikum Police Service officers were contacted about an infant boy who had been brought into the nursing station and was subsequently pronounced dead, OPP said in a news release.

Officers with the Pikangikum Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North West Region Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

A post mortem examination was conducted at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) in Toronto on Feb. 2.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Pikangikum Police Service at 807-773-5007.