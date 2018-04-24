OPP lay charges in 2017 infant assault in Pikangikum First Nation

Ontario Provincial Police in Pikangikum First Nation say they have arrested and charged a 51-year-old woman with aggravated assault after a September 2017 incident that left an infant with serious injuries.

Police said they were notified by the Tikinagan Family and Child Services on September 24, 2017 that an infant child that was under their care was taken to the Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre in medical distress.

According to a written statement, medical examination showed that the infant had suffered serious injuries.

After an investigation, police arrested and charged a 51-year-old woman with aggravated assault.

She is currently in custody pending a bail hearing on April 25.