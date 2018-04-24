Blog
Pikangikum First Nation students ponder the future at 2018 career fair
Join CBC Thunder Bay as we touch down in Pikangikum and ask students to #dreambig
Students at remote First Nation high school hear from prospective employers
Students at the school in Pikangikum First Nation in northern Ontario are looking to the future Tuesday as they're set to visit with prospective employers, including CBC News, at a career fair in the community.
Pikangikum is more than 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont.
CBC Thunder Bay's Michael Dick and Amy Hadley are travelling there today. Follow their live blog below.