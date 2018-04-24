Skip to Main Content
Pikangikum First Nation students ponder the future at 2018 career fair

Notifications

Blog

Pikangikum First Nation students ponder the future at 2018 career fair

Join CBC Thunder Bay as we touch down in Pikangikum and ask students to #dreambig

Students at remote First Nation high school hear from prospective employers

CBC News ·
Students in Pikangikum First Nation told CBC Thunder Bay in 2017 what they want to be. (Michael Dick/CBC)

Students at the school in Pikangikum First Nation in northern Ontario are looking to the future Tuesday as they're set to visit with prospective employers, including CBC News, at a career fair in the community.

Pikangikum is more than 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

CBC Thunder Bay's Michael Dick and Amy Hadley are travelling there today. Follow their live blog below.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us