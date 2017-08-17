A 73-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged after Canadian border guards at a northwestern Ontario crossing reportedly seized a handgun and a stun gun.

On August 8, two people were trying to cross into Canada at the Pigeon River crossing, south of Thunder Bay, Ont., when officers examined the vehicle, according to a written release from the Canada Border Services Agency.

During the search, officers found a packing list, which reportedly included an item reading "pistol/shells;" the driver subsequently admitted to having a concealed loaded handgun in the camper, border officials said.

Officers then reportedly found the loaded gun as well as a stun gun.

The weapons were seized, border services said, while the man was fined a total of $1,500 and charged with failing to report goods, possession of illegally imported goods and smuggling.

The man, from Yankeetown, Fla., is due in court in Thunder Bay in September.