A 34-year-old Webequie First Nation man has been charged with aggravated assault after an incident at a Picton Avenue residence in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police said officers were called to the scene at about 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of an assault. Paramedics also responded.

A 28-year-old man was found inside the residence and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The accused was arrested at the scene, and police said it's alleged the two were involved in an altercation with each other.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody.

Police said the victim is recovering from his injuries.