Ontario Provincial Police have laid arson charges in relation to large fires in Pickle Lake, Ont., over the weekend — one of which levelled a local garage.

Two transport trucks were also destroyed at a local truck yard, according to a written release from the OPP on Monday.

According to police, they were called to the lot on Highway 599 around 9:40 p.m. CT on Saturday to find the two trucks on fire. While police were at the scene, they saw a nearby garage also fully engulfed in flames.

Local firefighters were unable to put out the fires and the vehicles and building burned completely, police said.

The fire burned the only local garage with a licenced mechanic to the ground, said Pickle Lake Mayor Karl Hopf.

"It's extremely upsetting because not only is it the loss of livelihood for these people but for anybody that needs repairs now, the closest place to go is Sioux Lookout," he said.

Sioux Lookout is about 250 kilometres to the south.

Hopf said anybody that needs service in the area, including OPP vehicles, ambulances or township vehicles will need to be sent out of town.

Man arrested

Investigators determined the fires were deliberately set, police said, which led to the subsequent arrest of a 21-year-old Mishkeegogamang First Nation man.

He faces several charges including three counts of arson and one count of assaulting a peace officer.

The fires also closed Highway 599 for several hours late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, police said.

OPP said the Office of the Fire Marshal was in Pickle Lake on Monday, along with the OPP Crime Unit to investigate the fire. The investigation is ongoing.