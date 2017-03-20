Provincial Police say that a cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Pickle Lake on Friday.

The plane landed on Pickle Lake around noon, police said in a statement released Friday. Two pilots and one crew member were not injured.

North Star Air confirmed Friday that one of their Basler BT-67 cargo planes was involved in the incident. The company said it is fully cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the Transportation Safety Board and Transport Canada.

The two federal agencies are working to determine the cause of the incident.

Police said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada was in Pickle Lake over the weekend to investigate.