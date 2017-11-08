Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police detachment in White River, Ont. say a 52-year-old female from Pic Mobert was arrested on Sunday night after an altercation.

Police said they were called to an address in White River at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 5.

At the scene, officials said a female suspect had reportedly assaulted a male.

As a result a 52-year-old woman from Pic Mobert First Nation was arrested and charged with assault as well as failure to comply with probation orders, according to a written statement released on Wednesday.

Pic Mobert First Nation is about 73 kilometres southeast of Marathon, Ont.