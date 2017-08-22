A 34-year-old Barrie, Ont., man faces an animal cruelty charge after police allege he grabbed a duck by its neck and snapped a photograph with it.

Barrie police say marine officers spotted suspicious behaviour by two men while on patrol near Johnson's Beach around 5 p.m. Sunday.

They say officers found two men allegedly drinking alcohol while one held a duck by its throat for a photograph.

Police allege one man gave a fake name before giving his real name, and turned out to be wanted on multiple warrants in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The man was charged with cruelty to animals, obstructing a police officer and failure to comply with recognizance.

Police say the duck wasn't hurt in the incident.

