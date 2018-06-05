Red Lake mayor passes away

The Northwestern Ontario community of Red Lake is in mourning after the death of its mayor.

Phil Vinet passed away from cancer late Tuesday morning.

He was 69.

Red Lake CAO Mark Vermette said the community has lost a "great friend."

"He was quite a visionary," Vermette said of Vinet. "He's done so many great things for our community, the region, and the province of Ontario."

"He will be sadly missed by all of us."

Vinet was in his third term as Red Lake mayor, and Vermette said he was a councillor prior to that.