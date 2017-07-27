A 69-year-old man is dead following a collision between an SUV and a pedestrian in Thunder Bay, Ont., Wednesday evening, according to city police.

Frank Tropea Sr., was killed in the the collision, which happened around 6:30 p.m., at the intersection of Algoma Street N., and Camelot Street, police confirmed Thursday morning.

The vehicle was turning south from Camelot Street onto Algoma when the 51-year-old driver hit Tropea, who was walking within the boundaries of the crosswalk, police said. Investigators are still confirming other details, like what the traffic lights looked like at the time of the collision, said acting Traffic Sgt. Gordon Snyder.

Police said the crash sent the man to hospital with "serious injuries" and he subsequently died.

The collision closed the intersection for several hours, police said, adding that its investigation is ongoing.

Police said they are still looking to speak with potential witnesses.