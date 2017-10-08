The number of pedestrian crossovers in Thunder Bay, Ont. is about to jump to three.
The newest crossover, located on Simpson Street at Ogden Street, will be completely installed and working within the next few weeks, said Kayla Dixon, Thunder Bay's director of engineering and operations.
Its installation follows the construction of the city's very first crossover, located at Algoma and Cornwall Streets in 2016. A second crossover at Walsh and Selkirk was activated this September.
"We certainly had some positive feedback from members of the accessibility committee, as well as other members of the public, that are finding them helpful and are hoping to see more of them," said Dixon.
All three of the crossover locations were chosen based on suggestions from the community, she said. And while the city has not made plans for additional ones yet, they do have a list of suggested locations for the future.
All three 'exactly the same'
The trio of crossovers all feature overhead signs, and a push button that allows pedestrians to activate flashing lights in order to signal traffic to stop. Dixon said the same model was used for all three, by design.
"That was one thing that the accessibility committee really did stress, that they would like to see the pedestrian crossovers that go in to be all consistent, so that users get used to them," she said. "So they're all exactly the same."
Dixon said the base cost for the crossovers is about $60,000 each, with some additional costs depending on specific requirements of each site.
