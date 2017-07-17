Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man in connection with a firearms call in Pays Plat First Nation on Friday.

In a written release, OPP said officers were notified at approximately 8 p.m., about a man who had barricaded himself with firearms in a home in the First Nation, located about 180 kilometres east of Thunder Bay.

Police took the man into custody at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday without incident.

The 53-year-old has been charged with two criminal code offences including discharging a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

There were no injuries, police said, and the investigation continues.