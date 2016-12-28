Thunder Bay councillor Shelby Ch'ng says she's pleased the Ontario government is introducing legislation to strengthen protections for people using payday loans agencies.
On January 1 the maximum total cost of borrowing for a payday loan will drop from $21 per $100, to $18.
Ch'ng has been looking at ways to educate people about the price they're paying when they use the services of cash advance companies, and said she's encouraged to see that the government is examining new rules around compliance and enforcement.
"I'd like to see bylaws put in place so that payday lenders can not set up shop near places where vulnerable people are known to frequent, so they can't be beside a shelter house, they can't be beside a bar, they can't be beside a casino," Ch'ng said.
In October, Ch'ng drafted a resolution which would require companies in the city to put up signs outlining the total cost of the loan.
Ch'ng said she's also happy to see restrictions on frequent borrowing.
"I think the biggest changes will be the frequency for the payday lenders, in how many times they can lend money to someone," Ch'ng said. "As well, I'm really interested in looking at how they're going to enforce the payday lenders themselves, because I know there's going to be some legislation that is going to deal with making sure people are compliant with the rules that exist."
