The Thunder Bay municipal official behind a pair of large-scale sports events in the city is up for a big award.

Paul Burke, Thunder Bay's special events developer, is a finalist in the sport tourism champion category at the 2017 Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance Prestige Awards.

Burke made the cut because of his work to bring events such as the Rogers Hometown Hockey event and the Can-Am Police-Fire Games to the Lakehead, according to a written release issued by the city.

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour in 2016 attracted 11,000 people to the two-day festival held at the Thunder Bay north side waterfront.

The police-fire games, held last summer, was one of the largest multi-sport events ever held in Thunder Bay, and attracted 571 competitors from around the world.

The city said the sport tourism award recognizes the outstanding contributions of an elected or paid official at the federal, provincial or municipal level who greatly impacted sport tourism in their community in 2016.

Winners will be announced on March 21 in Ottawa.