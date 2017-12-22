Before the Government of Canada regulates the use and sale of marijuana by the summer of 2018, delegates and officials from each province have been tasked with consulting organizations and everyday Canadians on their thoughts on the proposed regulations.

On Thursday, Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu held a consultation on marijuana legislation with some stakeholders in Thunder Bay, Ont.

"The government has put forward a consult documentation on the regulations around the production and sale of marijuana ... and I thought the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy would be an excellent group to consult with," said Patty Hajdu, who is also the minister of employment, workforce development and labour.

Given that the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy group works on improving the health, safety and well being of those harmed by substance abuse, Hajdu said she was surrounded with experts that were able to give her feedback from a "health promotions perspective, from an enforcement perspective, a harm reduction perspective and treatment perspective."

She said she heard concerns about packaging and marketing, including thoughts on listing more than just the THC content.

"People [are] saying that maybe it shouldn't just be the listing of THC but also the CBD [cannabidiol] level. There were people talking about ... marketing and packaging of cannabis and how that should unfold and what kinds of approaches we should take to educating in terms of understanding use and the risks of use," Hajdu said.

Making sure that the product is not attractive to youth and including the recommended dosage on the product label were also some of the factors organizations were most concerned about.

Hajdu said it's important for the federal government to consider the lessons learned through tobacco, which means making sure regulations are put it place so that young people have a harder time accessing the drug and any related products.

She said while the proposal to regulate the use and sale of marijuana is currently going through the Senate, each province "is working through their own regime around how they are going to ensure access to regulated cannabis to their own constituents."

And while the Senate takes the time needed to discuss, research and consider the proposal, Hajdu said it's important to start talking about the details on how cannabis will be marketed, sold, produced and distributed locally.

She also said discussions around random drug tests and substance use in workplaces are also on the list of concerns as the government moves toward the regulation of marijuana by summer of 2018.