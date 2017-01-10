Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu will be taking on a new role in Justin Trudeau's cabinet after the Prime Minister announced a major cabinet shuffle Tuesday.

CBC confirms that Hajdu moves from Status of Women to become the Minister of Labour.

Hajdu replaces MP MaryAnn Mihychuk.

Hajdu came under fire in December for approving a $1.1-million price tag to build a new suite of offices for herself and her staff, even though she was told the cost might raise some eyebrows.