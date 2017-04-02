Ontario Provincial Police have charged two dog owners with multiple offences after an investigation into animal cruelty.

On Feb. 7, Greenstone OPP began investigating a report of a group of neglected dogs located at a cabin just north of the Lower Flat Rapids area in Ginoogaming First Nation Territory.

Police located 15 dogs at the cabin with various injuries and health problems, OPP said in a news release. Three were dead.

All the animals were transported to the Thunder Bay Humane Society for treatment and examination.

One of the dog owners, a 43-year-old man, has been charged with three offences related to animal cruelty, police said.

A second dog owner, a 45-year-old woman, faces the same charges pending her arrest.

On March 31, 16 additional dogs owned by the couple were surrendered to Greenstone OPP and Thunder Bay Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals agents and have been transported to the humane society for assessment.