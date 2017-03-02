Paid parking may be coming to Prince Arthur's Landing in Thunder Bay, but not before the public has had a chance to give its thoughts on the proposal.
A public open house is scheduled Thursday at Mariner's Hall. The event will see the city present its plan and gather feedback from residents, said parking authority supervisor Jonathan Paske.
"We want to hear what peoples' thoughts are, what they think, what they like, what they don't like," Paske said.
"The main point of the event is to collect public information, and we're going to include all of this in a report that will be sent to council for their consideration."
No date has been set for the presentation to council, but Paske said it will likely take place this year.
"We want to make sure we get all the information we can before we present our proposal," he said.
Paske wouldn't go into too many details about what the city is proposing prior to the open house.
"We've got different plans for different areas," he said. "We'll be addressing all the parking areas down at the waterfront."
Tonight's meeting runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Paske said anyone who can't make it to the event can still view the presentation and provide feedback — the materials will be available at thunderbay.ca/parking starting Friday, March 3.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.