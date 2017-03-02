Paid parking may be coming to Prince Arthur's Landing in Thunder Bay, but not before the public has had a chance to give its thoughts on the proposal.

A public open house is scheduled Thursday at Mariner's Hall. The event will see the city present its plan and gather feedback from residents, said parking authority supervisor Jonathan Paske.

"We want to hear what peoples' thoughts are, what they think, what they like, what they don't like," Paske said.

"The main point of the event is to collect public information, and we're going to include all of this in a report that will be sent to council for their consideration."

No date has been set for the presentation to council, but Paske said it will likely take place this year.

"We want to make sure we get all the information we can before we present our proposal," he said.

Paske wouldn't go into too many details about what the city is proposing prior to the open house.

"We've got different plans for different areas," he said. "We'll be addressing all the parking areas down at the waterfront."

Tonight's meeting runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Paske said anyone who can't make it to the event can still view the presentation and provide feedback — the materials will be available at thunderbay.ca/parking starting Friday, March 3.